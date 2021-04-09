Elrond ERD (ERD) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last Week

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. In the last week, Elrond ERD has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond ERD coin can now be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges. Elrond ERD has a total market capitalization of $261.61 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00069372 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.50 or 0.00302587 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.38 or 0.00742675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,574.50 or 0.99888111 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00020688 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $431.24 or 0.00711126 BTC.

Elrond ERD was first traded on March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond ERD is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond ERD’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elrond ERD is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap: Following the launch of the Elrond Mainnet on the 30th of July, Elrond officially began the token swap from ERD to EGLD on the 3rd of September of 2020. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Elrond's dedicated website Elrond Bridge enabled ERC20/BEP2 ERD holders to swap their tokens for eGLD at a 1000:1 ratio (1000 ERD (old) = 1 eGLD (new)). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond ERD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond ERD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

