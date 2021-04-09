Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE S.A. (Edenor) is the largest electricity distribution company in Argentina in terms of number of customers and electricity sold (both in GWh and Pesos). Through a concession, Edenor distributes electricity exclusively to the northwestern zone of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the city of Buenos Aires, which has a population of approximately 7 million people and an area of 4,637 sq. km. “

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

NYSE EDN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,735. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $4.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.52. The company has a market cap of $167.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $228.64 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 106,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.24% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Edenor SA engages inthe provision pf electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (EDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.