EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Head to Head Comparison

EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.2% of EMX Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares EMX Royalty and Cleveland-Cliffs’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMX Royalty $3.83 million 69.22 -$10.41 million N/A N/A Cleveland-Cliffs $1.99 billion 4.54 $292.80 million $1.12 16.15

Cleveland-Cliffs has higher revenue and earnings than EMX Royalty.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for EMX Royalty and Cleveland-Cliffs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMX Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A Cleveland-Cliffs 0 1 4 0 2.80

Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus price target of $17.14, indicating a potential downside of 5.27%. Given Cleveland-Cliffs’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cleveland-Cliffs is more favorable than EMX Royalty.

Volatility & Risk

EMX Royalty has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EMX Royalty and Cleveland-Cliffs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMX Royalty -68.51% -3.89% -3.70% Cleveland-Cliffs -3.38% -2.69% -0.35%

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats EMX Royalty on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as in Norway. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

