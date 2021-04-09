Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $240.09 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $266.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.51.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The business had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IAC. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $163.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.83.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

