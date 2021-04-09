Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 267,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 105,700 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 272,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 111,053 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,635,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other 8X8 news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $242,232.45. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $29,230.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,381.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,812 shares of company stock worth $657,749 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGHT. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.96.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 0.98. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.67.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

