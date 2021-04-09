Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 267,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 105,700 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 272,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 111,053 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,635,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other 8X8 news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $242,232.45. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $29,230.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,381.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,812 shares of company stock worth $657,749 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGHT. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.96.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 0.98. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.67.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit