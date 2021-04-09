Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENLAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

OTCMKTS:ENLAY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.24. 1,381,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.66. Enel has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $11.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

