Energo Hits Market Capitalization of $487,779.85 (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. Energo has a total market capitalization of $487,779.85 and $14,930.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energo has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Energo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00054176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00021568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00085437 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.14 or 0.00622425 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00040785 BTC.

Energo Coin Profile

TSL is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.