Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.50 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

WATT stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. Energous has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $256.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 3.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Energous had a negative net margin of 13,071.48% and a negative return on equity of 171.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energous will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 245,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,210 shares of company stock valued at $98,629. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energous by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Energous during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Energous during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Energous by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energous by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

