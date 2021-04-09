Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 14,847 Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) by 136.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,847 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.08% of Altimmune worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Altimmune by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth $13,465,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Altimmune by 5,686.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 17,060 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altimmune alerts:

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $13.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01. Altimmune, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $35.10.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.67. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 659.33% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip Hodges sold 6,000 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,731 shares in the company, valued at $140,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALT. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT).

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.