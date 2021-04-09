Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $284,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 93.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 38,516 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,914,000 after purchasing an additional 48,371 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.11.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $114.66 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.17 and a 52-week high of $114.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.63.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

