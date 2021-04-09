Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $268,000 in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veritiv by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Veritiv by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Veritiv by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Veritiv by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Veritiv by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.49 per share, for a total transaction of $197,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,482.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

VRTV stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $698.54 million, a P/E ratio of -66.26 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. Veritiv Co. has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.33.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $2.63. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

