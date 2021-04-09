Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases New Stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,248,000 after purchasing an additional 135,734 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,179,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,068,000 after purchasing an additional 166,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,572,000 after purchasing an additional 771,659 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 403,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $7,020,000. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $611,211.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $119,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.27. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.03% and a negative return on equity of 54.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTGX. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.22.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

