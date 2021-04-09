Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases Shares of 19,280 Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCJ. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,769,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,639 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 1,180.3% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 757,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 698,585 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,239,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,900,000 after purchasing an additional 431,393 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,258,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,860,000 after purchasing an additional 344,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,495,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,333,000 after purchasing an additional 270,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCJ opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.96. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,764,000.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.88 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCJ. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

