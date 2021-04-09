Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 4,798 Shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the third quarter valued at about $401,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 25,911 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the third quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

OXFD has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

OXFD stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $570.90 million, a P/E ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average is $17.69.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

