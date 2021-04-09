Enigma Price Up 16% Over Last Week (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One Enigma coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Enigma has traded 16% higher against the dollar. Enigma has a market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.27 or 0.00445130 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005062 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00028998 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,715.47 or 0.04472330 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000134 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000038 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.