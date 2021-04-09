Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.21

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.21 and traded as low as C$0.19. Enterprise Group shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$9.14 million and a P/E ratio of -1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.12, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.88 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rentals and service business. It rents trucks and heavy equipment, and flameless heating units, as well as offers oilfield infrastructure site services.

