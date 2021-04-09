EOSDT Market Capitalization Tops $2.64 Million (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EOSDT has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $85,469.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOSDT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00069673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.89 or 0.00290169 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005580 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $453.11 or 0.00773909 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,044.81 or 1.00849087 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00019884 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.51 or 0.00748977 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.