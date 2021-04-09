ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,683 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,310 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in ePlus were worth $11,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at about $809,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ePlus by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of ePlus by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ePlus by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

ePlus stock opened at $96.42 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a 12-month low of $59.62 and a 12-month high of $107.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.01.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. ePlus had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $427.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. ePlus’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $452,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,218,284.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $621,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,135.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,863. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

