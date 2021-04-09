EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

EPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

EPR Properties stock opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.58. EPR Properties has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 15.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 1.82.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in EPR Properties by 320.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 332,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 253,361 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 308,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,492,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

