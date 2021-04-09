Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Raised to Outperform at National Bankshares

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$15.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$16.00. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 96.70% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$19.25 to C$18.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of EQX stock traded down C$0.07 on Friday, reaching C$7.88. The company had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$8.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.88.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

