Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EQH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.17.

Equitable stock opened at $33.30 on Monday. Equitable has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $33.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day moving average is $25.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

In related news, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $6,592,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $219,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,632 shares of company stock worth $9,466,524 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit