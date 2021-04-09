Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EQH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.17.

Equitable stock opened at $33.30 on Monday. Equitable has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $33.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day moving average is $25.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of -31.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

In related news, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $6,592,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $219,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,632 shares of company stock worth $9,466,524 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

