Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Western Midstream Partners, LP’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Western Midstream Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, April 8th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WES. US Capital Advisors upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

NYSE WES opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 3.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $20.90.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $647.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $198,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WES. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,717,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,582 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,335,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,210 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,411 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,321,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,085,000 after purchasing an additional 891,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,610,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,253,000 after purchasing an additional 801,966 shares in the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

