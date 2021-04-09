Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $928.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.08 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $60.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.82. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $89.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

