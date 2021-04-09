Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Fair Isaac Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fair Isaac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FICO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.00.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $513.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $471.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 65.11 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $287.15 and a 12-month high of $530.95.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total transaction of $7,120,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,819,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,178 shares of company stock valued at $20,759,124. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $26,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $785,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

