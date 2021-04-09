Equities Analysts Set Expectations for People’s United Financial, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for People’s United Financial in a report released on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

PBCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

Shares of PBCT opened at $17.88 on Friday. People’s United Financial has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBCT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,910,000 after buying an additional 14,374,649 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 121.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,272,000 after buying an additional 4,391,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,646,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 4,390.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,071,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,255 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,935.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.80%.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.