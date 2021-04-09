Eric K. Rowinsky Sells 6,000 Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Stock

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FBIO traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 21,977,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,906. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39. The company has a market cap of $516.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

FBIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Dawson James raised their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fortress Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

