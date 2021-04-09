EvenCoin (EVN) Reaches Market Cap of $120,932.10

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 9th. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $120,932.10 and $98,764.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00066733 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003904 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000827 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

