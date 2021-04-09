Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an in-line rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on PubMatic from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on PubMatic from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.67.

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $56.53 on Monday. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $76.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.06.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at about $813,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at about $693,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,969,000. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,992,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud which offers a customizable platform as a service to deliver a proprietary solution; openwrap and openwrap OTT, the Prebid-powered header bidding solution; openwrap SDK, which is an in-app header bidding technology; and media buyer console.

