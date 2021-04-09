Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total value of $19,968,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $924.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $437.00 to $847.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $740.91.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $800.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $726.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $689.74. The firm has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.00 and a 52 week high of $802.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.34 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

