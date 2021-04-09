Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.43 Million in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,676,000 after purchasing an additional 148,159 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 808.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 256,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,076,000 after purchasing an additional 227,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 46,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XYL opened at $105.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.09 and a 200-day moving average of $97.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $584,446.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $672,293.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,652.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,808 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

