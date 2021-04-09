Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.91 Million in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,385 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,178,000 after purchasing an additional 631,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,266,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,786,000 after purchasing an additional 46,506 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFC stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.24 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.52.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In related news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.08.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

