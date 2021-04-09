Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,370 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,766,000 after buying an additional 3,523,185 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,680,000 after buying an additional 3,158,463 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,325,000 after buying an additional 98,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,500,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,493,000 after buying an additional 252,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $71.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.45 and its 200 day moving average is $61.05. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $76.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

