Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $615,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 363,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,175,000 after buying an additional 22,004 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ES traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,417. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.64. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $73.61 and a 1-year high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.86%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.62.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

