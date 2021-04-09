Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.83

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$15.83 and last traded at C$15.76, with a volume of 32731 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.50.

ET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 price target on shares of Evertz Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 25.11.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$92.78 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.54%.

In other news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$41,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 286,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,729,700. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $412,400.

About Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit