Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.83

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$15.83 and last traded at C$15.76, with a volume of 32731 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.50.

ET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 price target on shares of Evertz Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 25.11.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$92.78 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.54%.

In other news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$41,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 286,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,729,700. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $412,400.

About Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

