Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.93, but opened at $14.43. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Evolus shares last traded at $14.06, with a volume of 4,274 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Evolus from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lowered Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.35.

Get Evolus alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Evolus in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Evolus during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Evolus by 9.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $608.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%. Analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.