Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.10

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.10 and traded as high as C$10.67. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$10.48, with a volume of 14,845 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XTC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cormark upped their target price on Exco Technologies from C$12.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$411.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$111.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exco Technologies Limited will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Exco Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.80%.

In related news, insider Paul Robbins sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.10, for a total transaction of C$29,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 966,737 shares in the company, valued at C$10,730,780.70. Also, Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.61, for a total value of C$26,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,527,635.21. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,750 shares of company stock valued at $678,992.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

