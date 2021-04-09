ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,955 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 44.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NFBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

In other news, Director Gil Chapman sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $39,445.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $16.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $41.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

