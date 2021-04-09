ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 21,064 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 90.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,064 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in DaVita were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 2.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in DaVita by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in DaVita by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

DVA opened at $106.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.70 and a 12 month high of $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.06 and a 200 day moving average of $105.49.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

