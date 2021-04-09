Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Vertical Research started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 591,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,655,000 after acquiring an additional 765,908 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPD stock opened at $108.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.98. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $67.56 and a twelve month high of $110.63.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

