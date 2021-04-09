Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Raised by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 41,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,899,895. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

