Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $585.00 to $650.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Fairfax Financial traded as high as $451.23 and last traded at $451.23, with a volume of 4267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $445.46.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $421.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.39.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $32.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $27.26. Fairfax Financial had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

