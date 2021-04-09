Falconswap (FSW) Trading Up 21.2% This Week

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last week, Falconswap has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Falconswap coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000832 BTC on popular exchanges. Falconswap has a total market cap of $18.11 million and $444,953.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00054372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00021444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00083849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $359.82 or 0.00618747 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00037724 BTC.

About Falconswap

Falconswap (CRYPTO:FSW) is a coin. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Buying and Selling Falconswap

