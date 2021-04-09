Firo Price Up 20.9% Over Last 7 Days (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, Firo has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar. One Firo coin can now be purchased for $11.30 or 0.00019414 BTC on exchanges. Firo has a market cap of $132.64 million and $8.02 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Firo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,211.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,066.51 or 0.03549984 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.49 or 0.00380493 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $633.82 or 0.01088816 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.03 or 0.00486202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.98 or 0.00443180 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.94 or 0.00334878 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00031745 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003597 BTC.

About Firo

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,736,691 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.