First American Bank Grows Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

First American Bank grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 91.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter worth $329,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter worth $260,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter worth $4,830,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 168.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,552 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $5.32 on Friday, hitting $351.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,294. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.24. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $186.11 and a 52-week high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

