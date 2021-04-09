First American Bank Has $2.69 Million Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

First American Bank boosted its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,887 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $809,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 81.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 110.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,146 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $140.75. The company had a trading volume of 15,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $120.58 and a one year high of $225.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.22 and its 200 day moving average is $173.39.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.77.

In other news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 5,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $812,243.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,908,768.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $92,051.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,414,077. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

