First American Bank Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First American Bank grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 1.0% of First American Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. First American Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $15,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,649,155,000 after purchasing an additional 372,183 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,957,000 after purchasing an additional 293,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.32.

NYSE:HD traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $316.55. 151,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,686,609. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.37 and a 1 year high of $315.94.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

