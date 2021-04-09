First American Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First American Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,776 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 64,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.15. The stock had a trading volume of 199,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,693,820. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.70. The company has a market capitalization of $138.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -562.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

