First American Bank Sells 71,029 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First American Bank lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,029 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T stock remained flat at $$30.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 575,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,393,414. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $213.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

