First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $24.31 on Thursday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $893,714.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,474. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $345,436.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 282,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,003.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

