First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $888,000 Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Nucor were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Nucor by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 112,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. tru Independence LLC raised its position in Nucor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 81,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 980,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,139,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $34.72 and a 12 month high of $82.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.42.

In related news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,835,216.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $423,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,674,343.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,640 shares of company stock worth $10,290,639 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

